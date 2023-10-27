Culture - Sports Infographic Southeast Asia’s achievements at ASIAD events Thailand led Southeast Asia’s achievements at ASIAD games with a total of 586 medals (132 golds). It was followed by Indonesia and the Philippines.

Culture - Sports Asian Para Games: Vietnam's sport delegation returns home The Vietnamese delegation to the 4th Asian Para Games returned in Hanoi on October 30, bringing home one gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals from the competition which took place in Hangzhou, China from October 22-28.

Culture - Sports Musical exchange honours Vietnam - Laos relations A musical exchange programme honouring Vietnam - Laos special relations was held by the Vietnamese culture centre in Laos and the Vietnam National Drama Theatre in Vientiane on October 29.