World Malaysia sinks 13 foreign fishing boats for trespassing its waters Thirteen foreign fishing vessels had been sunk after they were seized for encroaching Malaysian waters as of July 2020, Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said on July 26.

World Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19 Asia Pacific’s commercial real estate market has felt the brunt of COVID-19 so far this year, with a sharp decline in investment volumes and rental prices across most major commercial asset classes, according to real estate services firm JLL.

World At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysian coast A Rohingya migrant is said to be the only survivor from a boat carrying at least two dozen asylum seekers that is believed to have run into difficulty off the Malaysian coast near Thailand, a coastguard official of Malaysia said on July 26.

World France provides 1.7 mln USD for tourism recovery in Cambodia The French government, through the French Agency for Development (AFD), has provided a grant of 1.5 million EUR (1.7 million USD) to help restore Cambodia’s post-pandemic tourism sector, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.