ASOSAI Governing Board holds 55th meeting online
Vietnamese General Auditor Ho Duc Phoc (centre) at the online 55th ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting on July 27 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) convened a teleconferenced 55th meeting on July 27 under the chair of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), which holds the ASOSAI chairmanship for 2018-2021.
The teleconference involved 12 members of the ASOSAI Governing Board – Vietnam, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Russia, and Thailand, along with Kazakhstan and Turkey – two members of the Audit Committee, and the Development Initiative of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).
In his opening address, SAV General Auditor Ho Duc Phoc said the meeting demonstrates the efforts of supreme audit institutions, especially the National Audit Office of China – Secretary-General of ASOSAI, to thoroughly prepare for the meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ASOSAI Governing Board discussed capacity-building activities in the organisation, its cooperation with regional organisations, its targets and priorities for 2022-2027, the work plan of the ASOSAI Working Group on Environmental Auditing for 2020-2022, a report on the 12th ASOSAI Research Project, a report from the special committee considering the establishment of an ASOSAI working group on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and the organisation’s role in assisting members to cope with COVID-19.
Participants also reviewed the difficulties and challenges from emerging issues and shared outcomes and solutions ASOSAI members have successfully carried out in their home countries./.