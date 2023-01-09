“Aspirations for Peace” marks 50th anniversary of Paris Agreement
Speakers at the talkshow (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An event named “Aspirations for Peace” was held in Hanoi on January 9 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973).
In her opening remarks, Nguyen Thi Minh Huong, Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Union, said that the signing of the agreement is considered a victory of the aspiration for peace, the will and spirit of Vietnam, and the companionship of peace-loving people around the world.
In a country that went through many wars to safeguard its independence, every Vietnamese deeply understands the sacred meaning of peace, and the aspiration for peace has become the life purpose of the nation, nurtured and preserved by generations of Vietnamese people, including women, she added.
The event, held by the Vietnamese Women’s Museum and the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, included a talkshow and an exhibition.
At the talkshow, guests shared with the public their stories during their struggle and devotion for peace in Vietnam and the world.
Exhibition showcases photos and documents featuring the struggle for peace of Vietnamese people (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the exhibition showcased photos and documents featuring the struggle for peace of Vietnamese people and the support of international friends, as well as Vietnamese women’s odyssey to realise the peace mission./.