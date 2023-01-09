Society 52nd UPU letter-writing contest launched The 52nd edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People was launched at a school in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh on January 9.

Society Vietnam sends 142,000 workers abroad last year Vietnam sent more than 142,000 labourers abroad in 2022, mostly to Japan, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Mong Cai launches free Wi-Fi services for visitors Mong Cai city in the northern border province of Quang Ninh launched free Wi-Fi service system and QRCode scanning points that enable easier access to local tourism information on January 8 as part of efforts to promote its tourism activities.

Society First international school in northwest region launched The Canadian International School – Lao Cai (CIS – Lao Cai), the first phase, was inaugurated in Lao Cai city of the northwestern province of the same name on January 8.