Society Tra Vinh: Climate change adaptation project benefits the poor Nearly 81 billion VND (3.48 million USD) has been disbursed by the climate change adaptation co-sponsoring fund (CCA) to support poor and near-poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh in developing climate change adaptation production models during the 2014-2019 period.

Society Vietnam considers resuming several international flights The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 18 agreed to recommend the Government consider the restoration of a number of international flights to several countries and territories that have basically controlled the pandemic and have multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam.

Society Bat Trang pottery village Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

Society Treatment needed for online game addiction Few health facilities in Vietnam offer treatment for addiction to online games, which is considered a mental health condition by the World Health Organisation.