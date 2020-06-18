Assistance during humanitarian month reaches over 562,000 people
More than 434 billion VND (18.6 million USD) was used to support over 562,000 needy people during May, as part of the 2020 humanitarian month programme run by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS).
At a humanitarian fair (Photo: VNA)
The programme was in place from May 1 to 31, with the pinnacles being the two weeks from the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8 until the birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19.
It focused on supporting provinces affected by drought and saline intrusion, raising public awareness about COVID-19 prevention and control, giving aid to those affected by the disease, and organising blood donation drives.
According to preliminary reports from provincial and municipal chapters of VRCS, 350 humanitarian markets were held in 59 localities during the month, providing 100,000 vouchers for goods. These markets bought farm produce that farmers could not distribute due to the pandemic and gave it to the needy
The programme also saw the construction of 734 Red Cross houses and 344 other humanitarian facilities, including schools, roads, and bridges, worth more than 84 billion VND in total.
The chapters organised over 10,800 communications sessions on COVID-19 prevention and control for 1.8 million people, handed over 4 million face masks, and 646,000 bars of soaps or hand wash bottles. They also sent 6,540 sets of PPE worth more than 10 billion VND to hospitals and other units at the frontline of the fight against the disease.
Blood donation drives held during May collected a total of 104,160 units./.
