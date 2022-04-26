Association to enhance support for people with disabilities, orphans
The 6th national congress of the Association for the Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans (ASVHO), for the 2022 - 2027 tenure, wrapped up on April 26.
People with disabilities join a training course (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 6th national congress of the Association for the Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans (ASVHO), for the 2022 - 2027 tenure, wrapped up on April 26.
The event in Hanoi was attended by 345 delegates representing 566,335 association members nationwide.
The congress elected an 80-member ASVHO executive committee and a five-member inspection board. In its first session, the executive committee elected an 11-member standing board with one chair and two vice chairs.
Nguyen Trong Dam, Vice Chairman of the ASVHO Central Committee, was elected Chairman in the 6th tenure.
Among its orientations for 2022 - 2027, the organisation will focus on mobilising social resources for assisting the targeted groups in terms of healthcare, education, movement, housing, environment, vocational training, employment and livelihoods; continue working with the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association to implement a sponsorship programme for 1,000 orphans; increase law dissemination; and actively collect information, assess policies, and take part in policymaking and reporting on social opinions on relevant issues.
At the congress (Photo: qdnd.vn)Of the detailed targets, it looks to raise at least 3 trillion VND (130.6 million USD) in funding, provide vocational training and jobs for 8,000 people, arrange cataract surgeries for 50,000 patients and functional rehabilitation and heart surgeries for 5,000 others, help 60,000 people with mild disabilities and disadvantages buy health insurance, and grant 60,000 scholarships.
During the last tenure, the ASVHO raised more than 2.86 trillion VND in funding, higher than the target of 1.5 trillion VND set at the fifth national congress.
Thanks to the finance, the association and its member organisations have assisted over 16 million persons with disabilities, orphans, and other disadvantaged people through arranging surgeries, helping buy health insurance, presenting wheelchairs and support tools, building houses, and granting scholarships./.