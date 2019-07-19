Boljoon town of Cebu City, the Philippines, where a truck plunges off a clip killing 11 children on July 19. (Photo: yahoo.com)



– At least 11 pupils aged 10 – 12 were killed after a dump truck plunged off a roadside cliff in Boljoon town, Cebu city, central Philippines, on July 19, reported the Cebu Daily News.The road crash occurred around 7 a.m (local time) when the mini truck was on the way to carry the children to attend a parade organised by the local Department of Education for “Health Week” in the town centre.Boljoon’s authority also confirmed at least 20 more others were injured and brought to the hospital for treatment.The authority is investigating the incident and the rescue operation was ongoing.–VNA