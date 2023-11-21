Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sarah Hooper speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Australia will provide 2.5 million AUD (1.64 million USD) for the “Business Partnership Platform: Climate Change Adaptation" programme designed to help businesses in the Mekong Delta region to adapt to climate change.

The funding was announced at a ceremony held by the Australian Consulate General and Can Tho city authority on November 21.

Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sarah Hooper said that the programme, to be implemented from 2023 to 2025, aims to promote women’s startups in agriculture adaptive to climate change, which will help women to develop production and increase incomes effectively.



She stressed that Australia pays special attention to the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region including Vietnam, towards sustainable goals. Since 2000, the Australian Government has invested 650 million AUD (over 427 million USD) in the Mekong Delta region to improve infrastructure, and promote investment attraction, human resources, and innovation including two highlight projects - My Thuan bridge and Cao Lanh bridge.

In addition, Australia has implemented the 94.5 million AUD "Mekong - Australia Partnership" Programme which focuses on water security, energy, and climate change.

The Australian official said that the Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City has been implementing direct assistance programmes (DAP) in Can Tho in the fields of rural clean water, rural bridge construction, and scholarships for students and teachers. It also helps the city with socio-economic development, gradually narrowing the gap between rural and urban areas.

Australia will also promote cooperation with Can Tho in high-tech agriculture through the Australian International Agricultural Research Centre, she said.

Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of Can Tho city People’s Committee said that the Vietnam-Australia relations create a solid foundation for the city in particular and the Mekong Delta in general to promote cooperation programmes with Australia.

He said Can Tho hopes Australian businesses will invest in priority areas of the city such as high-tech agriculture adapting to climate change, preserving and processing agricultural and aquatic products, and infrastructure development for smart urban development.

On the same day, the Australian Consulate General coordinated with Can Tho city to organise a tree-planting event to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Australia./.



