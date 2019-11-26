Australia supports Vietnam in human resources development
Hanoi (VNA) - The Australian Government has granted 50 scholarships to Vietnamese students who are going to attend masters’ programmes at Australia’s world-class educational institutions in 2020, announced the Australian Embassy in Vietnam.
The 50 recipients are among over 6,000 Vietnamese students who have been presented with long-term and short-term training scholarships from the Australian Government since the two countries set up their diplomatic relations in 1973.
According to the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, the scholarship awarding is part of the Australian Government’s program to help Vietnam develop its human resources, thus helping the country realize its target to become a prosperous and comprehensively-developed country.
Speaking at the ceremony, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie, expressed strong belief that after completing their study in Australia, the scholarship recipients with good knowledge and professional competence will make a significant contribution to Vietnam’s development./.
