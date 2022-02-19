Australian peaches will soon be available in Vietnam. (Photo: abc.net.au)

Sydney (VNA) – The Australian government is preparing for the pilot export of the country’s peaches and nectarines to Vietnam in the coming months, Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud has said.



"Vietnam is a priority market for our premium produce and pleased that the completion of technical negotiations will mean our peaches and nectarines will be able to access this valuable market," he said.



Summerfruit Export Development Alliance Chairman Ian McAlister said the reopening of the Vietnamese market was a good development for the industry.



He emphasised that with the right promotion, the Vietnamese market could be a significant destination for Australia.



According to McAlister, the Australian and Vietnamese governments have completed the signing of the necessary protocols for the trial export of nectarines and peaches.



The first shipment of these fruits will be delivered to Vietnam in March and April, paving the way for a larger volume to arrive in early December.



McAlister also expressed his hope that Australia will soon be able to export plums to Vietnam./.