Business Joint efforts from businesses needed for regional economic recovery: PM Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for joint efforts from business communities in ASEAN member nations to build a resilient ASEAN with a spirit of cohesion and responsiveness towards effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting post-pandemic economic recovery.

ASEAN Malaysia urges ASEAN to enhance ICT cooperation with RoK Malaysia has called on ASEAN to continue to enhance cooperation in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector with the Republic of Korea (RoK) to further accelerate the regional digital economy.

ASEAN Thailand underlines multilateral cooperation in ASEAN summits Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha underlined the significance of multilateral cooperation in bringing COVID-19 under control and sustainable economic recovery while attending the online 12th Mekong-Japan Summit on November 13.

ASEAN Lao media highlight 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Lao newspapers devoted their front pages of November 13 editions to highlighting the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, with a focus on appreciating the role of Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair in 2020, and ASEAN’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and boost economic recovery.