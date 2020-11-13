Australian PM affirms ASEAN’s central role in regional recovery
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plays a central role in the region’s recovery and the post-COVID-19 regional order, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Photo: AFP/VNA)
In his media statement released on November 13 to announce that he will participate in the virtual ASEAN-Australia Summit and the virtual East Asia Summit, Morrison affirmed that the group remains at the heart of Australia’s vision for a peaceful, stable, inclusive, sovereign, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.
As scheduled, at the ASEAN-Australia Summit, Morrison will discuss Australia’s role in the region’s response to COVID-19 recovery with the role as a strategic partner of ASEAN and the oldest dialogue partner of the group.
Meanwhile, at the East Asia Summit, he will highlight the importance of post-pandemic recovery being guided by the principles set out in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, including transparency, inclusivity, good governance and respect for international law.
Morrison will also participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit on November 15
According to Morrison, RCEP brings together Australia’s top regional trading partners into a single economic framework and will link Australia more closely with this dynamic region.
In the statement, the Australian leader congratulated Vietnam for its stewardship as ASEAN Chair during a very challenging year and for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s hosting of the ASEAN-Australia, East Asia and RCEP Summits.
On November 13 evening, Morrison attended and delivered a speech at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ASEAN BIS) 2020 , which was also held online./.