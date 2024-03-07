Politics Vietnam, Cambodia cooperate in training signal officers Cambodian Defence Attaché in Vietnam Major General Leang Sovannara on March 6 visited the Telecommunications University (TCU) (Signal Officers Training College) in Nha Trang city, south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

Politics PM meets foreign leaders on sidelines of ASEAN - Australia Special Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has met with leaders of member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Timor Leste, Australia and New Zealand, and the ASEAN Secretary-General on the sidelines of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia.

Politics Vice President meets with female ambassadors, representatives of int’l organisations in Vietnam Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a meeting in the northern province of Bac Ninh on March 6 with female foreign ambassadors and chief representatives from international organisations in Vietnam on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.