Politics President meets foreign leaders attending state funeral of late Japanese PM President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held bilateral meetings with some foreign leaders attending the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.

Politics Cuban PM’s upcoming Vietnam visit to take ties into new period Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz's official visit to Vietnam from September 28 to October 2 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh will be the first visit outside Latin America since the Cuban PM took office in December 2019 and the first visit by a high-ranking Cuban leader to Vietnam since 2018.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia share audit experience Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Doan Anh Tho held a working session with President of the Audit Board of the Republic of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun in Jakarta on September 27 to discuss the audit of COVID-19 response and the role of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in the fight against corruption.

Politics Teleconference on NA’s supervision plan 2023 wraps up A teleconference to launch the National Assembly’s supervision plan 2023, under the co-chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, wrapped up in Hanoi on September 27.