Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (second left) and his spouse pose for a group photo with Australian Governor General David Hurley (second right) and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Relations between Australia and Vietnam are moving towards a new height after the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year, opening a new chapter to deepen the strategic partnership, said Australian Governor General David Hurley.



The Hurley made the remarks during a reception on February 28 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam who came to present his credentials Governor General.



The host said that he hopes Australia and Vietnam maintain the current momentum of their relationship to strengthen bilateral cooperation, expand collaboration and exchange in regional and international issues, and promote common interests for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region.



He believed that Ambassador Tam would make contributions to expanding and deepening the two countries' cooperation in such fields as politics, economy, security, defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.



For his part, Tam conveyed the greetings of President Vo Van Thuong and other senior Vietnamese leaders to the Australian Governor General and his spouse.



Tam expressed his belief in the bilateral relations' strong development in cooperation pillars and prospects for cooperation in new fields such as digital economy, green economy, energy transition, and climate change response.



He affirmed that he will do his best to contribute to promoting good relations between Vietnam and Australia for the benefit of the two countries' people, and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region./.