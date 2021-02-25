At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held a teleconference on February 25 to inform authorities of Saint Petersburg city and several agencies in Russia about the results of the 13th National Party Congress.



Speaking at the event, head of the commission Hoang Binh Quan briefed the participants on the freshly-concluded congress's main outcomes, including the review of the implementation of the 12th congress' Resolution, achievements during 35-year reform and 30-year implementation of the Platform on national development.



He also shared vision, goals, development orientations, tasks and measures decided by the 13th National Party Congress and personnel work.



About external policy for the tenure of the Congress, he affirmed that Vietnam continues the consistent external policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, active and proactive global integration, while maintaining an environment of peace and stability, and further improve Vietnam’s position and prestige on international arena.



The Vietnamese Party and State consistently treasure traditional ties and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, he said.



Participants said documents at the Congress reflect the strong will of the Vietnamese Party and people for a country of prosperity and well-being for citizens. They also highly valued Vietnam’s achievements in the cause of national construction and development.



Vice Governor of Saint Petersburg N.Bondarenko vowed to work with Vietnam to improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation, step up practical projects in the fields of economy, trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchange, especially among the young generation.



Both sides also discussed orientations and several specific cooperation plans in the near future./.