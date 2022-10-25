Business 17th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum opens in Quang Ninh The 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) themed “Tourism recovery in East Asia in the new normal era” officially kicked off in Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 25.

Business Huge number of maturing bonds puts burden on businesses A huge amount of expired corporate bonds due for payment in the last months of this year and the whole of 2023 and 2024 are putting great pressure on issuers.

Business Green office to become major trend: experts Investors have paid greater attention to sustainable construction in real estate, especially green office, to satisfy the new requirements of tenants, according to experts from Savills Vietnam.