Authorities warn of risks from loopholes in foreign trade process

Through the case of the 76 containers of cashew nuts falling into problems in Italy last year and five containers of peppercorns, cashews, cinnamon and star anise in the UAE this year, it can be seen that the delivery of documents to an unauthorised person at the buyer's bank is a loophole in the international trade activities, said Tran Thanh Hai, Vice Director of the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.