Society Floods kill eight in Nghe An, Ha Tinh Heavy downpours and floods in the north central region claimed the lives of eight people in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces as of 5:30pm on October 2.

Society Vietnam, Laos eye boosting tourism cooperation along shared border Representatives of 20 provinces along the shared border between Vietnam and Laos gathered in a conference promoting cooperation for tourism development in the two countries’ border region in Dien Bien Phu City, the capital of the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, on October 2.

Society Helicopter brings injured fisherman ashore for treatment A man severely injured in an accident on board a fishing ship was brought ashore for treatment from Truong Sa township, the island district of Truong Sa off the coast of south-central Khanh Hoa province, on October 2.