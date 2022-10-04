Authority maintains tough stance on safety violations on Hanoi’s “railway café street”
The Vietnam Railway Authority (VRA) has insisted that it will take a hard line on railway traffic safety violations along Hanoi’s popular "railway café street" sketching across the inner districts of Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung in its recent report to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).
Its stance aligns with the MoT’s direction, VRA said, adding that measures will be adopted to prevent crowds of people from accessing the area to shoot photos and film videos, posing a high risk of accidents.
Regarding proposals from rail-side residents to fix safety concerns, the authority agreed that education on railway safety should be strengthened. It has asked local administrations in collaboration with the Vietnam Railways (VNR) to accelerate safety awareness campaigns, provide residents in the area with updated train timetables and encourage them to make written commitments to strictly observing safety rules.
However, it dismissed the recommendation of installing extra sound signals of training crossing and electronic billboards displaying train timetables along the street, saying the area is already so cramped that if the installation is done, it will affect train drivers’ visibility. Moreover, the train crossing warning system will potentially disrupt railway signals, it said.
After some foreign tourists discovered this place in 2018, pictures they took widely circulated on the internet. Quickly catching up with the trend, some households have renovated and repaired the facades to turn them into coffee shops.
By the end of 2019, this special street was forced to shut down due to safety concerns.
In the last months, domestic and foreign tourists, including many young people in the capital city, have returned to this 'street' for its uniqueness. Many people even lie down on the railway tracks to pose for photos.
Last month, coffee shops lining the “railway café street” were once again told they must close over safety concerns.
Tourists have been turned away from the spot as barricades and signs warning of dangerous areas are put up and local police officers are patrolling, prompting residents here to send petitions to ask for a more flexible solution from the authorities that can help them maintain their livelihoods while ensuring safety for tourists./.
Measures will be adopted to prevent crowds of people from accessing the area to shoot photos and film videos, posing a high risk of accidents, according to the VRA. (Photo: VNA)According to longtime residents in downtown Hanoi, the "railway café street" was a modern invention. This area used to be apartment buildings close to the railway, and over the years, these apartments deteriorated.
