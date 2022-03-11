Autumn-like leaves welcome Hanoi spring
In March, trees around Hanoi begin to bud with red leaves, similar to temperate climate autumn leaves. Hanoi seems to turn a bit more gentle with budding red leaves in the misty grey spring rain.
The landscape of fallen leaves has left romantic memories on people of all ages. (Photo: VNA)
A street corner is brightened up with the red leaves. (Photo: VNA)
The leaf changing season only lasts around a month. (Photo: VNA)
When the red and yellow colours are replaced with green young shoots, people can see that spring is passing and summer is coming. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of the capital city is further embellished by the colorful leaves. (Photo: VNA)
A romantic Hanoi emerges, as the weather turns warm and nice and the drizzle makes it easy to fall in love with the city. (Photo: VNA)