Business U.S. Bank chosen to provide financing solutions for VinFast electric car users VinFast on February 7 announced U.S. Bank (listed as USB on New York Stock Exchange) has been chosen as its preferred provider of retail financing and leasing of VinFast vehicles in the US.

Business Vietnam's e-commerce forecast to continue booming Vietnam’s e-commerce is projected to continue booming in 2023 and developing firmly in the following years, aided by a series of growth drivers such as the wave of digital transformation, consumers’ trust, technological infrastructure, and favourable mechanisms and policies issued by the Government.