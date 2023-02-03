Business Vietnam’s retail sales forecast to reach 350 billion USD by 2025 The scale of the domestic retail market is expected to increase from 142 billion USD at present to 350 billion USD by 2025, contributing 59% of the national GDP, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Decree on private issuance of corporate bonds to be revised: Official The Ministry of Finance has conducted procedures to adjust and supplement the Government’s Decree 65 regarding the private issuance of corporate bonds, Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi said at a government regular press conference in Hanoi on February 2.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,606 VND/USD on February 3, down 2 VND from the previous day.