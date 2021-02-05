Society Vietnam supports AO victims’ claims for justice: spokesperson Vietnam supports Agent Orange/dioxin victims in requesting legal responsibilities from US companies producing and selling the toxic chemical used during the war in Vietnam, stated Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on February 4 while commenting on a French court’s acceptance of the lawsuit filed by Tran To Nga, a French Vietnamese, against 14 US chemical companies.

Society Party’s founding anniversary observed in Cuba The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Committee in Cuba held a ceremony on February 3 to lay a wreath at a bust of President Ho Chi Minh in Havana to mark the 91st anniversary of the Party.

Society Over 1,127 tonnes of rice aid heading to Quang Binh for Tet More than 1,127 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be handed over to the central province of Quang Binh between February 3 and 7, to help local people during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Khanh Hoa: Sick foreign sailor brought ashore for treatment A ship was dispatched by the Nha Trang Maritime Rescue Cooperation Centre (Nha Trang MRCC) early on February 4 to bring ashore a foreign sailor fallen ill aboard a Marshall Islands-registered vessel.