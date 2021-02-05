Aviation sector takes COVID-19 fight to highest level
Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently issued a document requesting the aviation sector to enhance COVID-19 prevention measures before, during and after the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
In a bid to ensure safe public transportation and minimise infection risks among passengers, pilots, drivers and flight attendants, the CAAV said all aviation businesses and organisations must remain vigilant against the pandemic, and fully carry out prevention measures.
They were urged to raise the COVID-19 warning status at airports, flight operator facilities, and public transport to the highest level.
Any passenger with abnormal symptoms must be reported to medical authorities, while equipment at airports must be constantly disinfected to prevent contamination, the CAAV said.
“Passengers must obey COVID-19 prevention rules before and during boarding. Meanwhile, conveyances must refuse to anyone who does not wear face masks appropriately, as well as strictly follow regulations on medical quarantine”, it added.
A representative from national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said the airline has disinfected its planes flying to Hai Phong, adjust equipment on board, as well as space out passengers on flights to reduce risks of coronavirus infection.
Staff serving flights from Cat Bi airport have been equipped with three-layer face masks, dual layer medical gloves, hand sanitiser, and medical protective clothing, the representative said.
Meanwhile, Vietjet Vice President Dinh Viet Phuong said that the airline has given top priority to ensuring safety for its staff and passengers, adding it disinfects airplanes every day, and encourages passengers to carry out online check-in procedure or process it at check-in kiosks to prevent infection./.