Ban Gioc waterfall (Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The Saigontourist Company and Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper held an awards ceremony for the second edition of their photography, video, and writing contest themed “Savour Vietnam” with a total value of 685 million VND (30,100 USD).



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed hope that authors will continue their creativity to honour and introduce Vietnam’s landscapes, cultural identity, and traditions to international friends.



Between August 2017 and March 2018, the organising board received thousands of entries by professional and amateur creators both at home and abroad, including more than 8,100 photos, nearly 900 articles, and 198 video clips which laud the culture, history, cuisine, traditional heritage, and people from across the country.



The first prize went to the photography collection “Ban Gioc Waterfall” by Le Duc Thanh, while the second and third prizes were presented to the collections “Cat Ba from atop” by Ho Ngoc Binh and “Colour of the Northwestern Region in May” by Nguyen Anh Tuan, respectively. Three third and four consolation prizes were also given.



In the writing category, “Vu Dai Village Today” by Pham Thi Minh Thu won first prize. Le Quang Kiet’s “Falling in Love with Con Dao” and “Road to the Northeastern Frontier” by Dinh Thi Hong Ngoc wer awarded with second prize,. There were also three third and five consolation prizes.



In the videography category, “Vietnam’s Sea” by Nguyen Minh Tan grabbed the first prize, “Nam Du: 30 miles” by Le Dinh Sam and “Vietnam: My homeland” by Nguyen Vinh Hien received the second prizes. The organising board also presented three third and four consolation prizes to outstanding authors.



Saigontourist General Director Tran Hung Viet expressed his hope that the contest will reflect attachment to the country and pride in Vietnamese culture and history, while inspiring the wonders of Vietnam to locals and tourists alike.



On the occasion, the organising board released a 200-page photography book entitled “Savour Vietnam” written in both Vietnamese and English. It will be one of the main publications that the city’s leaders will present to diplomats and domestic and foreign partners. -VNA