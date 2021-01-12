Politics Top leader congratulates newly-elected General Secretary of Workers' Party of Korea General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to newly-elected General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Jong Un. ​

Politics NA Standing Committee opens 52nd sitting The National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee convened the 52nd session on November 11 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Armed forces hold rehearsal ahead of 13th National Party Congress Relevant forces have embarked on the task of ensuring security and safety for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi.

Politics PM urges Hoa Binh province to tap potential for development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 10 asked the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh to bring into full play its favourable geological location as the gateway to Hanoi capital city to boost its development.