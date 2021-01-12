Awards to honour excellent press works on Party building
The fifth National Press Awards on Party Building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle), will be presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 13.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre), VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh (second, left), and some of the winning VNA reporters at the "Bua Liem Vang" Press Awards presentation ceremony last year (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The fifth National Press Awards on Party Building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle), will be presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 13.
Honouring outstanding press works on Party building, the annual awards are held by the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, the Nhan dan (People) newspaper, the Communist Review, Vietnam Television, and the Vietnam Journalists’ Association.
Organisers said they received 1,710 entries in various genres that reflected issues of public concern last year, such as preparations for and the organisation of all-level Party congresses in the run up to the 13th National Party Congress.
They include a number of high-quality articles on Party building and rectification in terms of politics, ideology, organisation, and morality; the selection of personnel for the 13th National Party Congress; lessons from all-level Party congresses; the reform of cadre evaluation; the control of power in personnel affairs and the fight against power lobbying; the encouragement and protection of those who dare to think and act; and measures to select persons with both talent and morals.
According to organisers, the National Press Awards on Party Building has had a broad influence on society, as seen not only through the large number of entries and the engagement of all-level Party committees, journalist associations, and press agencies nationwide, but also through the effectiveness of entries in covering Party and political system building in 2020./.