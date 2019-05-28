

Spectrum of the Seas owned by Royal Carribean International Shipping Company (USA) docks at Phu My port (Source: http://vietnamfriendship.vn

– A cruise ship carrying 5,718 tourists and crew members docked at Phu My port in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on May 27.This is the first time the Spectrum of the Seas of the US’s Royal Caribbean has arrived in Vietnam.The visitors, who are mainly from the UK, Australia, the US, Hong Kong and China,visited tourism sites, craft villages and ancient houses in Vung Tau city, and some tourism destinations in Ho Chi Minh City.Spectrum of the Seasis 347 metres long, has 18 floors and has a tonnage of up to 169,379 tonnes.The ship is on anine-day voyage, departing from Singapore and ending in Shanghai, China on June 3.During its journey, the ship has stopped at several seaports in Vietnam, offering a chance for passengers to the country.-VNA