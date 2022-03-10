Society Labour markets of Taiwan, RoK, Japan re-opened to Vietnamese workers Taiwan (China), Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have re-opened their labour makets to Vietnamese labourers and apprentices, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA)’s Department of Overseas Labour Management.

Society “Vietnamese roses” vigorous in sunny Africa Despite living and working far from their families in difficult circumstances and harsh African weather conditions, female Vietnamese soldiers in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan have performed their assigned tasks well and at the same time demonstrated the merits of Vietnamese women in the minds of local people and international friends.

Society Measures sought to ease difficulties facing Vietnamese community in Russia The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on March 9 held an in-person and online seminar aiming to ease difficulties facing the Vietnamese community in the country.

Society Another 300 Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine safely arrive home on flight from Poland A Bamboo Airways flight carrying 300 Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Poland safely arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the early morning of March 10.