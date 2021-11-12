Travel First foreign visitors under vaccine passport scheme enjoy Hoi An tour After testing negative for COVID-19, the first foreign visitors under the pilot “vaccine passport” programme took a tour around Hoi An Ancient Town in the south-central province of Quang Nam on November 11.

Travel Kien Giang province welcomes first foreign tourists to Phu Quoc resort island As many as 204 tourists from the Republic of Korea landed on Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang at noon on November 20, marking the first group of foreign visitors to the resort island in the “new normal” period after nearly 2 years of closure.

Travel Ba Ria - Vung Tau promotes eco-tourism at national park The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has planned to establish 17 eco-tourism areas under a tourism development project at its Con Dao National Park until 2030.

Travel “Mediterranean town” on Phu Quoc resort island Located in the southwest of Phu Quoc resort island, “Mediterranean town” developed by Sun Premier Village Primavera is a new check-in destination for fashion and travel enthusiasts.