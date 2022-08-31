Ba Ria-Vung Tau receives eight foreigners in distress at sea
Ba Ria-Vung Tau's border guards carry out procedures to receive eight Myanmar nationals rescued at sea (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The Border Guard High Command of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province said on August 30 that it had received eight Myanmar nationals who had been saved by a Panama-flagged ship at sea.
The ship TRUMP SW was en route to Indonesia from China when sailors detected an orange-colour object with eight people on board adrift at sea on August 26.
The ship’s crew members rescued all the eight victims and gave them health checks and first aid help.
On August 29 evening, the victims were brought to mainland, and provided with accommodations./.