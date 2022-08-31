Society Hai Phong exhibition highlights national development achievements An exhibition spotlighting development achievements of the country and Hai Phong in particular, opened in the northern port city on August 30.

Society Seminar talks Vietnamese, South African women in leadership The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and the South African Embassy in Vietnam held a seminar in Hanoi on August 30 discussing the Vietnamese and South African women in leadership and global integration.

Society Gathering marks 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Uzbekistan diplomatic ties A friendship gathering was held by Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association (VUFA) on August 30 to mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1992-2022).