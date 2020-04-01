Business Central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.

Business Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19 Honda Vietnam (HVN) has become the fourth automaker in Vietnam to suspend production and assembly of cars and motorbikes over the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 3.82 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a record low since 2011, is still a miracle amidst a global economic recession, an official has said.