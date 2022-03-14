The saved fishermen were brought to the mainland. (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Six fishermen have been rescued from a vessel that sank off Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.



The boat, coded KG 94708TS, from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, encountered the incident when fishing in the waters on March 9. Seven fishermen on board managed to escape the boat and drifted on the sea.



The next day, they were saved by a fishing vessel from Binh Dinh province which was operating nearby. However, a fisherman named Huynh Van Hong had died of exhaustion.



The same day, the Navy High Command ordered a boat to pick up the fishermen back to the mainland.



On March 14, the boat carrying six the fishermen and the dead body arrived at a port of Ba Ria-Vung Tau after a 70-hour journey./.