A popular destination for many tourists visiting Vung Tau and located on top of Big Mountain - the most beautiful mountain in the coastal city - Ho May Park is the only tourist site in the country to perfectly combine both mountain and sea tourism. The site is considered a miniature Ba Na Hills in Da Nang city or Da Lat city in Lam Dong province.

The weather at Ho May (Cloudy Lake) is cool and fresh thanks to harmony between the sky, clouds, mountains, and 400 hectares of surrounding natural forest. Visitors to Ho May Park can admire the beautiful interaction between nature and the streets of Vung Tau from a height of 250 metres, and also experience quality resort and entertainment services.

"There are both sea breezes and a view of the city from Ho May Park. The air on the peak is cool like in Da Lat, and with a taste of the sea is great for a family vacation, said Nguyen Duy Ba, a tourist from Ho Chi Minh City.

Tourism infrastructure and services in Vung Tau city - the heart of high-quality tourism in Ba Ria-Vung Tau - will continue to be built to create a new look and high-end destination.

The province will also develop green-oriented tourism urban areas, with synchronous and modern infrastructure and a safe, fresh, and high-quality living environment.

This will gradually turn Ba Ria-Vung Tau into a high-end destination, entertainment, and resort centre meeting international standards.

Ho Tram tourism is also boosted by the involvement of real estate giants and vibrant tourism activities, diversifying the visitor experience and encouraging longer stays.

Seaside localities in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province are home to several luxury resorts due to its beautiful coastline. Ho Tram town boasts the most ideal natural conditions for developing high-end resorts, thanks to its pristine beaches and forests.

Despite a growing number of resort projects, according to insiders the province’s tourism sector is still yet to fully tap its potential due to issues with transportation infrastructure.

Provincial authorities have therefore identified completing transportation infrastructure as a prerequisite for tourism development.

To that end, the focus has been placed on resources for projects such as upgrading National Highway No 51 and the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway.

In particular, the completion of Long Thanh International Airport in neighbouring Dong Nai province is expected to give Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s tourism sector a huge boost.

According to Trinh Hang, Director of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Department of Tourism, once transportation infrastructure is completed, tourism will grow strongly. Ba Ria-Vung Tau has made major efforts in transportation projects over recent years.

"With central government support, we have also carried out satellite projects for Long Thanh International Airport, which is expected to come into operation by the end of 2025 or early 2026," he said.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau’s tourism industry has experienced significant developments in recent years, attracting numerous investment projects and witnessing an annual increase in tourism revenue.

Currently, the province is expediting the progress or accelerating the construction of key transportation projects, such as the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway. Additionally, Road 994, traversing nearly all administrative units of Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, has undergone expansion and upgrades since mid-April 2023.

With transportation and tourism projects underway, Ba Ria-Vung Tau is confident about building its tourism brand as a world-class destination./.

