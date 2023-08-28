Bac Giang province will put in place many solutions to promote trade and services from now till the end of this year. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang will put in place many solutions to promote trade and services from now till the end of this year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.



The locality will coordinate with the Railway Transport and Trade JSC (Ratraco) to soon complete the infrastructure for the Kep railway station, which launched its international freight transportation services since February.



At the same time, it will speed up the attraction of projects in services, logistics, inland container depots, wholesale markets, petrol stations and commercial centres in line with the approved provincial planning scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.



More attention will be paid to developing distribution channels, as well as wholesale and retail systems, promoting e-commerce, and raising production and business capacity, and competitiveness, thus helping local enterprises participate in the global supply chains intensively.



The province’s service sector is projected to grow from 9-10% in the 2021-2030 period, targeting diversity, modernity, and sustainability, with production, social and public services going in tandem.



National tourist sites are to be formed and promoted, turning tourism into an important economic sector, the department said, noting that Bac Giang prioritises essential services and encourages new ones.



The priority fields and products include wholesale, retail, motor vehicle repair, transportation, warehouse, logistics, and tourism, with the implementation of Bac Giang city’s logistics centre to be sped up.



The provincial People’s Committee reported that the revenue from lychee and support services was estimated at over 6.87 trillion VND (286.13 million USD) this year, up 91 billion VND from that in 2022.

Bac Giang's service sector is projected to grow from 9-10% in the 2021-2030 period. (Photo: VNA)

The province shipped abroad nearly 111,200 tonnes of the fruit, making up more than half of the volume sold, the committee added.



Its export-import value in the first seven months of this year reached 23.1 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 0.3%, of which export stood at 12.2 billion USD, up 5.1% from the corresponding time last year.

Meanwhile, total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services was estimated at 27.08 trillion VND, up 17.3% year-on-year.



The provincial Department of Industry and Trade coordinated with the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade organised a training course to raise the awareness of businesses, cooperatives, and household businesses about e-commerce.



The participants were also instructed to put up their products on major e-commerce platforms.



Bac Giang has set a target that by 2025, all modern supermarkets, trade centres, distribution facilities, and electricity/water/ telecommunications/ communication suppliers in the province will use electronic payment methods.



The province will strive to improve and maintain the province's e-commerce index, including indicators on human resources and information technology infrastructure, business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and government-to-business (G2B).



Up to 60% of the local enterprises are expected to join the province's e-commerce trading floor and other platforms, and half of the businesses in the province have websites to promote their brands and products.



From now to 2025, Bac Giang will focus on improving the capacity to manage and organise e-commerce activities, and fighting against commercial frauds, infringement of intellectual property rights, and unfair competition in e-commerce./.

VNA