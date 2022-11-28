Popular “cheo” clubs in Bac Giang can be found in Yen Dung, Viet Yen, and Tan Yen districts.

Most of these were established by local people.

The “cheo” club in Yen Dung, for instance, has been established for 18 years and has staged 16 performances, entertaining audiences in and outside of the province.

“Cheo” is a form of Vietnamese traditional stage art that developed strongly in the country’s north, especially in the Red River Delta.

It originated in the 10th century from folk music and dance and is popular in the northern region.

Like many localities in the northern delta, “cheo” singing in Bac Giang is associated with cultural activities and folk art, which are passionately followed by a large number of farmers, especially during festivals.

Bac Giang has more than 500 traditional festivals, which help develop the art of “cheo”.

The province has been able to preserve hundreds of “cheo” melodies imbued with the spiritual life of the local countryside.

In order to preserve and promote the value of the traditional art, many “cheo” clubs and classes have been organised by local “cheo” theatre troupes in recent years.

Nearly 30 clubs have been established, with over 800 members.

From 2022 to 2025, Bac Giang will pilot teaching “cheo” in some schools in Bac Giang city and Yen Dung, Hiep Hoa, and Tan Yen districts. It will also promote “cheo” performances at relic sites and tourist spots and in festivals./.

