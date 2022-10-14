Travel Vietnam among most searched tourist destinations on Google by Australians Vietnam ranks fourth in the list of most Googled tourist destinations by Australians over the past 20 years, according to Google. Japan took the lead in the ranking, followed by New Zealand and Thailand.

Travel Quang Ninh province welcomes first cruise ship this year French-flagged cruise ship Le Lape'rouse with over 100 foreign holidaymakers aboard docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on October 13.

Travel Hanoi more attractive with new tourist products Fantastic products introduced by local authorities have been a breath of fresh air in Hanoi’s tourism offerings, making the capital more attractive to both domestic and international visitors.