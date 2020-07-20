Business Korean ice cream exports to Vietnam surge The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s exports of ice cream to Vietnam jumped 30 percent in 2019 from a year earlier on the back of the growing popularity of Korean culture in Southeast Asia, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) reported on July 19.

Business Sales of household appliances soar during promotion month Retailers in Ho Chi Minh City have reported rising purchasing power for household appliances during the “National Sales Promotion Month 2020” from July 1 to 31.

Business Tien Giang aims to obtain growth of 7 percent this year The Mekong Delta province ofTien Giang is determined to achieve the economic growth target of 7 percent this year despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a local official has said.

Business Southernmost province seeks ways to achieve export target The Southernmost province of Ca Mau is working hard to support local seafood businesses and achieve the year’s seafood export target of 1.2 billion USD.