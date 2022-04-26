Bac Ninh checks infrastructure for SEA Games 31
Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Bac Ninh province Nguyen Huong Giang and leaders of provincial departments and sectors on April 26 inspected preparations for the the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the northern locality.
Officials inspects a competition venue of SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) - Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Bac Ninh province Nguyen Huong Giang and leaders of provincial departments and sectors on April 26 inspected preparations for the the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the northern locality.
Bac Ninh is set to host the boxing, kickboxing, indoor handball and tennis events from May 6 to 23.
All the venues are ready for the region's biggest sport event.
Giang spoke highly of the efforts made by relevant agencies to prepare for the upcoming Games, underling that successful hosting of the event will help promote the province’s image as a dynamic, developed and cordial destination with rich cultural traditions to domestic visitors and international friends.
She asked the organising board in Bac Ninh to check infrastructure and equipment for the competitions, and bolster the communication work.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.