Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Quang Ninh works hard to promote tourism brand The Party Committee of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has directed agencies and units serving the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to consider organising sightseeing programmes for sports delegations in order to help athletes and coaches enjoy an interesting experience in the locality.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese traditional martial arts promoted in Italy The International Qwankido Federation, a member of the Vietnam Vovinam (traditional martial arts) Federation (VVF), hosted the first ever world championship for teenagers in Padova city in the Veneto region of Italy from April 23 – 24.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese badminton players compete at Asia Championships 2022 Four top badminton players of Vietnam, including Nguyen Tien Minh and Nguyen Thuy Linh, are competing at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 from April 26 – May 1 in the Philippines, according to the SEA Games 31's Organising Committee.

Culture - Sports Over 100 athletes attend pre-SEA Games 31 athletics event The test athletics event – road to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) has been taking place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi starting on April 25, attracting over 100 athletes.