Business Forestry export expected to hit record 11.3 billion USD in 2019 The forestry sector expects to earn an estimated 11.3 billion USD from exports this year, a year-on-year rise of 20 percent, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.

Business Prime Minister to hold meeting with business community Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will hold a meeting with businesses at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on December 23.

Business Vietnam wants to step up cooperation with Gazprom: Party official The Party and State of Vietnam treasure and want to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in general and its energy group Gazprom in particular, said a senior Party official.