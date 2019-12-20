Bac Ninh holds fair to promotes made-in-Vietnam goods
The northern province of Bac Ninh is hosting its second made-in-Vietnam fair under the programme of encouraging the consumption of Vietnamese products.
At the fair (Source: http://bacninh.gov.vn/)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh is hosting its second made-in-Vietnam fair under the programme of encouraging the consumption of Vietnamese products.
The fair, which opened on December 17, features nearly 400 pavilions run by businesses in northern provinces.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the fair, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Nhuong said Bac Ninh’s economy has developed in terms of scale, value, forces of production and product quality. Many locally-made products have high competitiveness on both the domestic and foreign markets, such as garments, electronic goods, bronze products and Dong Ho folk paintings.
However, domestic goods have faced fierce competition from imports as a result of international economic integration, while a number of consumers still favour imported goods over locally-made counterparts, he said.
Therefore, the campaign “Vietnamese give priority to Vietnamese goods” is one of important solutions to stimulate patriotism and national pride in building a consumption culture favourable for domestic goods.
Pavilions at the fair mainly show agricultural products and services, and typical products of industries and craft villages in Bac Ninh and adjacent provinces in the Red River Delta.
The fair also provides good opportunities for participating businesses to promote their goods and services, and seek partners in not only Bac Ninh but also other localities in the northern region.
The event helps introduce the potential and production and business capacity of local businesses, creating a momentum for them in regional and international economic integration.
The fair will run through December 24.
Bac Ninh has led the country in industrial production value, and is also among the leading localities in various economic indicators./.