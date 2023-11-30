Bac Ninh strengthens cooperation with RoK’s Gyeongsangbuk province
The People’s Committee of Bac Ninh province and the administration of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangbuk province signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on friendly cooperation at a ceremony in Bac Ninh city on November 29.
This move aimed at consolidating and developing friendship, and enhancing understanding based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation.
Welcoming the Gyeongsangbuk delegation led by Governor Lee Cheol Woo, Secretary of Bac Ninh’s Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan said he believes the MoU will help open up all-round cooperation opportunities in investment, trade, health, education, science technology, and socio-cultural exchanges, thus contributing to promoting the Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership.
Lee introduced to the host cooperation and investment potential, and showed his hope to boost bilateral collaboration in various fields, particularly industry, culture and education.
He committed to being a bridge for businesses of the RoK in general and Gyeongsangbuk in particular to learn about investment in Bac Ninh, especially in areas that the province is prioritising such as semiconductor industry, pharmaceuticals-cosmetics, and microbiology.
Under the freshly-signed MoU, the two sides will step up delegation and people-to-people exchanges to intensify mutual understanding; share information and experience in the fields of economics, trade, agriculture, culture, tourism, health and education and training; and create favourable conditions for their business communities.
The two provinces also agreed to speed up the implementation of the Vietnam village project in the Korean province’s Bonghwa county./.