Politics Vietnam participates in diplomatic charity fair in Hungary The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary has attended the annual diplomatic charity fair 2023 organised by the Diplomatic Spouses of Budapest club under the patronage of Szilvia Szijjártó-Nagy, the wife of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Politics PM meets leaders of Turkish groups in Ankara Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leaders of Hayat Holding and Turkish Airlines in Ankara on November 29 (local time) as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Türkiye.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus in Ankara on November 29 (local time) as part of his official visit to Türkiye.