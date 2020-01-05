Ballet Swan Lake to be staged on Swan Lake in Ecopark
The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) will perform classical ballet Swan Lake on an outdoor stage in Ecopark urban area in the northern province of Hung Yen on January 11.
The Vietnamese version of the classical ballet Swan Lake will be performed on a floating stage in Swan Lake Park in Ecopark. (Photo: Facebook of VNOB)
This is the first time a ballet has been performed on a floating stage in Vietnam.
The full four-act ballet will enchant viewers with leading dancers Dam Han Giang, Thu Hue and Phan Luong.
The audience will enjoy an amazing experience, a representative of the show promised.
Vietnamese audiences had the chance to see the ballet for the first time in 1985 with support from Russian experts. Since then, only excerpts have been performed by Vietnamese dancers over the last 30 years.
Last year, the full version was staged by Le Ngoc Van to celebrate the theatre's 60th birthday. Van is the English National Ballet First Artist.
The ballet debuted last October accompanied with an orchestra under the baton of conductor Dong Quang Vinh.
The show is co-held by VNOB and Ecopark Group. The one-night show will begin at 7pm. Tickets are priced from 300,000 VND (13 USD) to 1 million VND./.