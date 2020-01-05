Culture - Sports Tet Festival 2020 underway in HCM City The Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival 2020 kicked off in Le Van Tam park, Ho Chi Minh City on January 3 as part of activities to honour Vietnam’s cultural and culinary values.

Culture - Sports Display of Saigon – from feudal urban areas to western city A photo exhibition on Saigon – from feudal urban area to western city opened in Ho Chi Minh City on January 3, on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Vietnam Archives Day.

Culture - Sports Cherry blossoms warm up Da Lat’s winter Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is now decorated with the soft pink colour of cherry blossoms.

Culture - Sports Seven historic sites, attractions earn national special relic status The Prime Minister has decided to grant the national special relic status to seven historic sites and attractions in the northern and central regions of Vietnam.