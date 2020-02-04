Culture - Sports Programme features traditional culture and customs of ethnic groups A programme themed ‘Colours of spring from every corner of the country will take place throughout this February at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Dong Mo, Son Tay town, Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese calligraphy gains in popularity Easy to read and understand, Vietnamese calligraphy is a lot simpler to understand than the Han Chinese version, which helped boost its popularity during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Culture - Sports Hanoi book exhibition marks Party’s 90th anniversary A book exhibition celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) was opened at the National Library of Vietnam in Hanoi on February 2.