Bamboo Airways becomes sponsor of national football cup
At the signing ceremony (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will become the main sponsor of the 2020 national football cup.
A deal to this effect was signed between the airline and the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) in Hanoi on February 4.
Under the sponsorship deal, the tourney will be named Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020.
The carrier will also be the official transportation partner of national professional football tournaments throughout the year.
The national cup is scheduled to begin either on February 23 or April 3. It will be a knockout tournament which sees the participation of 26 football clubs, including 14 teams competing at the V.League 1. All the matches will be broadcast live.
The champions will walk home with a prize worth 1 billion VND (about 43,000 USD) and a berth at the AFC Cup. The runners-up will receive 500 million VND and third-place team will earn 200 million VND.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the VPF Board of Directors Tran Anh Tu voiced his hope that the partnership will contribute to the development of Vietnam’s national football tournaments./.
