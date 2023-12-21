Bamboo Airways continued to be the most punctual airline in Vietnam during January – November. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



The aviation sector had a cancellation rate of 0.3%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%. Pacific Airlines recorded the lowest rate of flight cancellation of 0.1%, followed by Bamboo Airways (0.2%), VietJet Air (0.3%), Vietnam Airlines (0.4%), and VASCO and Vietravel (0.6%). Bamboo Airways continued to be the most punctual airline in Vietnam during January – November, with 92.5% of its flight taking off and landing on time, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).A total 260,679 flights were operated during the 11-month period, with the on-time performance (OTP) of 84.9% as compared to the 89.6% recorded in the same time last year.The OTP of VASCO, Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietravel were 92%, 87.1%, 79.5%, 84.5% and 86.5%, respectively.The aviation sector had a cancellation rate of 0.3%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%. Pacific Airlines recorded the lowest rate of flight cancellation of 0.1%, followed by Bamboo Airways (0.2%), VietJet Air (0.3%), Vietnam Airlines (0.4%), and VASCO and Vietravel (0.6%).

Bamboo Airways also had the lowest rate of delayed flights of 7.5% as compared to the 15.1% of the sector.



As Vietnam’s peak travel season is approaching along with the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the CAAV has ordered airlines to join hands with airports across the nation to inform their Tet plans, particularly those on the increase of night flights and arrangement of aircraft fleet and human resources to better serve the passengers.



Besides, it will increase the allocation of runway slots to 40 per hour from 6:00 to 23:55 at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the north and 44 from 6:00-23:55 and 40 from 0:00 to 5:55 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City in the south during January 25-February 25, 2024./.

VNA