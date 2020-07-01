Business HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment HCM City is on course to build a smart city, so building a cashless society is among its main goals, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen.

Business Banks step up bad debt resolution Some banks are speeding up the recovery of non-performing loans (NPLs) this year despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnamese lychees hit shelves in Singapore Vietnamese lychee was officially put up for sale in Singapore’s FairPrice supermarket chain, making the first year when the specialty fruit has been imported from the Southeast Asian country on a large scale.