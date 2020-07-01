Bamboo Airways opens new domestic routes
Bamboo Airways officially put into operation two new routes on July 1, connecting Thanh Hoa city in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa with Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh and with Phu Quoc Island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Bamboo Airways officially put into operation two new routes on July 1, connecting Thanh Hoa city in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa with Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh and with Phu Quoc Island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
There will be four round-trip flights a week on the Thanh Hoa - Quy Nhon route, on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, with each trip taking an hour and 35 minutes and tickets costing from 199,000 VND (8.5 USD), excluding taxes and fees.
The Thanh Hoa - Phu Quoc route will see three round-trip flights a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Each trip takes 2 hours and 5 minutes and tickets cost from 399,000 VND, excluding taxes and fees.
Vice General Director of Bamboo Airways Nguyen Ngoc Trong said Thanh Hoa Airport plays an important role in the carrier’s network expansion strategy due to its favourable location.
He hopes the routes will contribute to tapping into the province’s tourism potential and fostering its socio-economic growth.
On the same day the hybrid local carrier also launched flights between Vinh city in the north-central province of Nghe An and Quy Nhon, with three round-trip flights a week.
It plans to open flights linking Hanoi and Con Dao Island, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, in mid-July.
Bamboo Airway is working on recovering all of its domestic routes following its enforced COVID-19 hiatus. According to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the airline’s throughput in June surpassed that in the same period last year. In the first five months of 2020 it also posted the highest on-time performance (OTP) rate in the domestic industry, at nearly 96 percent, with all flights deemed safe./.
There will be four round-trip flights a week on the Thanh Hoa - Quy Nhon route, on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, with each trip taking an hour and 35 minutes and tickets costing from 199,000 VND (8.5 USD), excluding taxes and fees.
The Thanh Hoa - Phu Quoc route will see three round-trip flights a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Each trip takes 2 hours and 5 minutes and tickets cost from 399,000 VND, excluding taxes and fees.
Vice General Director of Bamboo Airways Nguyen Ngoc Trong said Thanh Hoa Airport plays an important role in the carrier’s network expansion strategy due to its favourable location.
He hopes the routes will contribute to tapping into the province’s tourism potential and fostering its socio-economic growth.
On the same day the hybrid local carrier also launched flights between Vinh city in the north-central province of Nghe An and Quy Nhon, with three round-trip flights a week.
It plans to open flights linking Hanoi and Con Dao Island, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, in mid-July.
Bamboo Airway is working on recovering all of its domestic routes following its enforced COVID-19 hiatus. According to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the airline’s throughput in June surpassed that in the same period last year. In the first five months of 2020 it also posted the highest on-time performance (OTP) rate in the domestic industry, at nearly 96 percent, with all flights deemed safe./.