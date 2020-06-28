Business Tan Son Nhat airport’s runway to be closed for maintenance The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to close a runway and some taxiways at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport for maintenance and upgrade starting from July 1.

Business HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

Business Vietnam suspends Pakistani pilots over fake license concerns The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended nearly 20 Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines after Pakistan discovered 262 local pilots using fake licenses.

Business COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.