Bamboo Airways affirms no employment of Pakistani pilots
Hanoi (VNA) – Budget carrier Bamboo Airways on June 28 affirmed that it is not currently employing any Pakistani pilots or those using licenses granted by Pakistan.
Foreign pilots working for the airline are mainly from the UK, France, Germany, Brazil and Mexico, it said.
Earlier the same day, Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), announced that foreign pilots working for them are not Pakistani nationals or use licenses granted by Pakistan.
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended nearly 20 Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines after Pakistan discovered 262 local pilots using fake licenses.
The administrations is waiting for the review results from the Pakistani aviation authorities to determine if the pilots have used fake licenses, CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang said, adding that the suspension will be removed if Vietnamese aviation authorities' review proves their licenses and qualifications are legal./.