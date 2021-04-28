Travel Quang Nam province develops sustainable marine tourism The central province of Quang Nam has been paid due attention to the development of tourism infrastructure as the locality is looking to develop sustainable sea and island tourism products.

Travel Red silk-cotton flower heats up Ha Giang rocky plateau Starting from March, red silk-cotton flowers bloom brilliantly on the rocky plateau of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, creating a stunning scenery in the borderland.

Travel Phu Quoc among world’s 15 best islands to retire on Phu Quoc island of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among 15 best islands in the world to retire on in 2021 by www.travelawaits.com.

Travel Heritage of central localities on show for HCM City citizens A tourism promotion programme entitled “Amazing Central Heritage” was organised in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, introducing the heritage of the four central localities of Da Nang, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, and Quang Binh.