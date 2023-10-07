Festival Australian, Italian teams ready for competition at Da Nang int’l fireworks festival Fireworks teams from Australia and Italy are carefully preparing for their shows themed “Conquer Dreams”on June 17 at the ongoing Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 in the central city of Da Nang.

Festival French, Canadian teams preparing for firework performance on June 10 Two newcomers to the Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) 2023 - French and Canadian teams - are actively preparing for their performance on June 10 evening.

Culture - Sports Interesting experiences await visitors at Ninh Thuan grapevine trellis contest A contest of beautiful grapevine trellises will take place as part of the coming Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival 2023 in the southern central province, promising interesting experiences for visitors.