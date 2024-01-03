Themed “Cultural heritage with international integration and development”, the Hue Festival 2024 will feature an array of standout festivals, including Spring Festival from January to March, Summer Festival from April to June, Autumn Festival from July to September, and Winter Festival from October to December, among others.

The province debuted the Hue Festival 2024 by performing the Ban Sóc (royal calendar delivery) ceremony – the event that kings under the Nguyen Dynasty organised to distribute calendars for royal mandarins at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate). Ordinary people received the calendar in their localities.

Hue Festival, held for 24 years, is one of the key international art event in Vietnam./.

VNA