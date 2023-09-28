Bangkok strengthen fire protection in mini apartment buildings (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - As the busiest and most crowded city in Thailand, Bangkok is a destination for many people come to study, work and make a living. Therefore, the local authorities have always paid attention to ensuring safety and fire prevention in mini apartment buildings.

The first regulations on fire protection systems in new buildings in Thailand were passed in 1992, which only required high-rise buildings to install minimum fire protection systems. After that, ministerial-level regulations in 1994, 1997, 2000 and 2005 became increasingly specific and detailed with more stringent conditions on fire protection.

In July, an inspection carried out by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration found that almost 10,000 emergency fire extinguisher units across the capital's 50 districts need to be urgently replaced.



Bangkok’s deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said it will cost 16.5 million THB (449 million USD) to replace the units. Once replaced, each fire extinguisher will bear a QR code which can be used to identify information about when it was last inspected.

BMA also prepared a budget to buy 30,000 fire extinguishers to replace products being used in 2,000 residential areas in 50 districts of the city next year.

In addition, the government has required district leaders to periodically inspect fire extinguishers every two years to detect rust, leaks and other signs of damage to ensure safety./.