Banh cuon among top 10 meals around the world
Banh cuon (a steamed rolled pancake) has been named one of the top dishes from around the world by Traveller, an Australian online daily.
VNA
Video
Vietnam rescue force promptly responds to Turkey earthquake
Vietnamese baguette ranked 7th in world’s top 50 best street foods
Turkish President thanks Vietnam for earthquake rescue aid
Turks appreciate Vietnamese rescuers in earthquake relief
Public Security Ministry’s search-and-rescue team returns from Turkey
You should also see
InfographicHa Long Bay a stunning seaside spot to watch sunrise, sunset
US magazine Travel+Leisure has named Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay among the most surprisingly stunning seaside spots in Asia to watch both sunrise and sunset.
See more
InfographicTripadvisor: Hanoi among world’s leading culinary destinations
Hanoi has been voted among the world’s top 20 food destinations in 2023 by Tripadvisor readers.
InfographicVietnamese Phở among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas
Phở, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold on almost all street corners in Vietnam, has found itself in 34th place on a list of the 100 most popular dishes in the world compiled by international food magazine TasteAtlas.
InfographicHow the cat is regarded in different cultures
The cat has played different roles in various societies for thousands of years. The fascinating animal has also been featured in Vietnamese culture and art since the birth of folk painting.
InfographicFolk games during Tet holiday
Folk games during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday are imbued with cultural beauties and traditional values of Vietnam.
InfographicBizarre fruit for Lunar New Year
The traditional Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, is an occasion to exchange gifts, with bizarre fruit topping the list of unique presents.