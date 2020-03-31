In Vietnam, in different regions the locals take a different spin on the traditional taste of banh mi to create something new.



Banh mi in Hoi An ancient town is considered one of the best variations with carefully selected ingredients and uniquely marinated fillings. Foreign tourists are captured by the smell and want to try Hoi An bread.



Voted as one of the best street foods in the world, Vietnamese banh mi is now travelling the world and getting a lot of love from local people and Vietnamese overseas./.

VNA