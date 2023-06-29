Business Flights diverted, rescheduled due to bad weather at Tan Son Nhat airport Many flights to and from Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City were either rescheduled or diverted to land at alternate airports due on June 28 to bad weather.

Business Quang Ninh’s state budget revenue up 6% in first half State budget collection of the northern province of Quang Ninh in the first half of 2023 reached 28 trillion VND (over 1.18 billion USD), equivalent to 53% of the estimate, and up 6% compared to the scenario.

Business Measures sought to promote investment in sustainable agriculture in Mekong Delta A forum discussing measures to promote agriculture development and attract investment in sustainable agriculture took place in Tan An city of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on June 28.

Business Singapore Regional Business Forum to be held in Hanoi in July The 7th Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) will take place in Hanoi on July 7 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversarys of their strategic partnership.