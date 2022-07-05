Business Over 200 exhibitors to join international livestock, aquaculture expo The 8th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition will be held next month in Ho Chi Minh City to help firms restore and enhance business connections, and update market information and new technologies after nearly three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Site clearance for first phase of Long Thanh airport to be completed this month Long Thanh district in the southern province of Dong Nai has handed over more than 93 percent of land required for the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project to its investor, the district People’s Committee said at a meeting on July 5.

Business Construction sector should enhance consulting quality: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Vietnam Federation of Civil Engineering Association (VFCEA) to improve the quality of consulting, assessment and social criticism in the construction sector.